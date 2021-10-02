A rumor made the rounds that Bray Wyatt was joining Impact Wrestling, but it doesn’t sound like the two sides are quite that close, according to Fightful Select.

While Impact does have interest in the former WWE star, there is no deal between the two, nor is it said to be close. A member of the Impact roster was asked to reach out to Wyatt in an effort to recruit him to the company.

As of right now, there’s still no indication to which promotion Wyatt will be heading to after WWE released him in July of this year.

Last month, Wyatt teased on social media he would, “see you all very soon.”

Wyatt is still under his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which expires Friday, October 29.