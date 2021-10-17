Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos took to social media to call out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over his comments about the AEW roster.

The American Top Team member tweeted, “Hey @WWERomanReigns I heard your interview. Please send the address of this club you will throw me and my little brothers out of #AEW”

As noted earlier, during an interview with Complex, Roman Reigns said that he would have no problem throwing CM Punk and the rest of the roster out of the club.

“I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old,” Reigns explained. “So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

Junior dos Santos made his pro wrestling debut yesterday on AEW Rampage. During the main event, dos Santos, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky defeated Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

