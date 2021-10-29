After Bray Wyatt teased that his no-compete clause with WWE is coming to an end earlier this week, it would appear that a possible return to action for the Eater Of Worlds is around the corner. Now his former tag team partner, Matt Hardy has added more fuel to the fire, teasing the possibility of them reuniting.

The AEW star took to Instagram to share some images of his time working alongside Wyatt, with the caption stating, “It’s almost time to DELETE the dastardly NO-COMPETE,” clearly hinting that the former Universal Champion will be competing again soon.

It is currently unknown what the future holds for Wyatt in regards to professional wrestling and where he will end up working, but a possible reunion with Matt Hardy could be in the cards if he was to join AEW.

The two men worked together back in 2017-18 and enjoyed a run as the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions during their time as a team.

Wyatt was released from WWE back in July, but he hasn’t competed inside of the ring since his WrestleMania 37 defeat to Randy Orton. Recently, Wyatt took any references to WWE or his old name out of his social media, changing the name to Windham Rotunda as he begins his preparations to return.