On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with H20 Wrestling promoter Matt Tremont ahead of his “Double Hell Current Blast Deathmatch” against FMWE promoter Atsushi Onita on Halloween Night.

“Of me and his history, it’s finally the one-on-one,” Tremont stated. “I know AEW did the explosion match earlier this year with Omega and Mox. This is authentic FMW and Onita. This is the first explosion match from the pioneer and legend himself on American soil.”

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley had an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship at Revolution. Most of the match received high praise, however, the ending was much maligned, and became a huge meme over how disappointing it was. Tremont talked about his reaction to seeing the dud finish.

“I thought the match was fantastic. The story was great with Eddie [Kingston] and Mox at the end,” Tremont said. “Obviously, I think there’s some disgruntled people with the ‘big explosion’ at the end, but man, dealing with the logistics of being able to pull something like this off, and all the pyrotechnics and all this stuff, it’s a nightmare. I’m pulling hair I don’t have on my head out, so I can understand the pain those guys went through of being able to put a match like this on, and it’s probably one of the big reasons why it’s never really happened very much at all because of the logistical nightmare that it is.”

AEW has shown an openness to hardcore/deathmatch wrestling this year with Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker’s Lights Out Match, and with the in-ring debut of “The King” Nick Gage against Chris Jericho. Tremont discussed the effect Gage has had on the pro wrestling industry.

“I was happy and proud for Nick. Nick Gage is one of my favorite guys,” Tremont stated. “Before I got into the business, I sat at CZW shows, and I chanted ‘Nick F-ing Gage’. He was one of the reasons why I wanted to do what I did, and to be able to see that on a national platform, that just opened the doors and eyes for hopefully others that are partaking the genre. That was awesome, and Jericho’s the man. And he went in there, and did it, and didn’t bat an eye.”

