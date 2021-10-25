AEW has been outpacing WWE in ticket sales for upcoming events at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, where both companies will make their debut later this year.

As of Sunday, WWE had sold/distributed 3,169 of the 7,1000 allotted tickets for the Nov. 29 episode of WWE RAW, which will be the first-ever pro wrestling event at the new arena.

On the other hand, AEW had sold/distributed 7,784 of the 9,699 allotted tickets for the Dec. 8 episode of AEW Dynamite and taping of Rampage, per WrestleTix.

A fan on Twitter pointed out how WWE announcing an appearance from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had not helped boost the ticket sales. The fan also referenced MJF’s interview with Barstool Rasslin’ where MJF lavished praise on Reigns, but also took several digs at The Tribal Chief for losing in the key demo to Ruby Soho.

In response to the fan, MJF tweeted:

May have? I’m the Fucking King of Long Island, bud. https://t.co/dgSaMQRNp0 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 24, 2021