On a recent episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, AEW star MJF came on and noted that there has been a lot of chatter back and forth between AEW talent and WWE talent. The biggest headlines were from Roman Reigns who dismissed AEW has real competition to WWE. MJF addressed Reigns’ comments on Rasslin’.

“Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks, so I don’t know what to tell you,” MJF pointed out. “Now, don’t get me wrong, that’s not me sh**ting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer. He really is. I think he’s absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring?

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk sh*t about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE, and again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure, if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality, I know that they’re all watching our stuff, and again, I cannot stress this enough, huge fan of Roman Reigns, think he’s great. I would love to work with him one day.”

MJF and The Pinnacle are currently in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting. MJF compared his pro wrestling style to Allin’s and explained why he doesn’t like Allin’s in-ring style.

“I do it fair and square. I try to keep the match inside of the ring at all times,” MJF described. “I try to make sure that I am not flying around. That is not going to benefit me or the sport. I am grappling. I am doing holds. I am doing real moves such as arm drags, hip tosses, body slams, not Asai ‘moonersaults’ or whatever the hell Excalibur screams, ‘tope kis conlo’. I don’t know. I’m never gonna be doing a suicida because to me, that’s not pro wrestling, and it does irk me that Darby Allin gets put over so much by pro wrestling fans. I’m not jealous of Darby Allin. I think Darby Allin, again, great athlete, not the greatest wrestler, and I did think it was funny that he said I couldn’t break him mentally. That’s all I’ll say.”

