MLW concluded their opening-round matches of the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament on tonight’s Fusion: Alpha. Bobby Fish and TJP will meet Davey Richards and Calvin Tankman in the semifinals, respectively.
Fish submitted Lee Moriarty with a heel hook, while TJP gained a controversial pinfall victory over Alex Shelley. The semifinals will air shortly.
The opening round and semifinal round matches were taped earlier this month (** full spoilers are available here **). The final round match will happen at MLW’s War Chamber/TV tapings on Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
.@theBobbyFish looking to come out on top in this #OperaCup🏆 opening round match.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/fV5AElFSjd
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
.@theBobbyFish slingshots himself onto @theleemoriarty.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/4A4XykNWDL
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
.@theBobbyFish with an Exploder suplex onto the ropes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/rBU8BHDITp
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
.@theBobbyFish advances on and moves one step closer to the #OperaCup🏆.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/WdpHBE7Ur4
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
It's Main Event time and it is the final match of the opening round of the #OperaCup🏆 as @MegaTJP takes on the debuting @fakekinkade. #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/vQexuu6sHc
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
.@MegaTJP baits @fakekinkade in and connects with a Pescado!🐟#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/EBSYDBImnE
— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021
.@MegaTJP with the assist of the rope gets the win and advances on to the next round of the #OperaCup🏆#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/ZPzQjO8DPy
— MLW (@MLW) October 28, 2021