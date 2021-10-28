MLW concluded their opening-round matches of the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament on tonight’s Fusion: Alpha. Bobby Fish and TJP will meet Davey Richards and Calvin Tankman in the semifinals, respectively.

Fish submitted Lee Moriarty with a heel hook, while TJP gained a controversial pinfall victory over Alex Shelley. The semifinals will air shortly.

The opening round and semifinal round matches were taped earlier this month (** full spoilers are available here **). The final round match will happen at MLW’s War Chamber/TV tapings on Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

It's Main Event time and it is the final match of the opening round of the #OperaCup🏆 as @MegaTJP takes on the debuting @fakekinkade. #MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/8CNf64sjWQ pic.twitter.com/vQexuu6sHc — MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2021