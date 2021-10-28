A new member has been added to the MLW War Chamber main event for Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

CONTRA Unit’s Josef Samael has decided to add a member from the Sentai Death Squad to the mix, making this event a five-on-five match.

With only three men as part of The Hammerheads (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and EJ Nduka), Hammerstone will now be in charge of recruiting two more men to his team.

Hammerstone captured the World Heavyweight Championship off of Jacob Fatu earlier this month. After a two-year-long battle with CONTRA Unit, Hammerstone hopes this will be the final chapter in their lengthy and heated rivalry.

Earlier today, it was announced that nZo (fka Enzo Amore) will be making his MLW in-ring debut at this event against Matt Cross.

War Chamber will include an MLW Fusion taping. Tickets are available now at MLWLive.com. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

War Chamber Match:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, TBA & TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon & Sentai Death Squad soldier)

Ladder Match for the Vacant MLW National Openweight Title:

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA

Opera Cup Finals:

Calvin Tankman vs. Davey Richards

Aramis vs. Arez

The winner gets a briefcase full of Cesar’s Cash.

LA Park vs Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks, MLW/IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, TJP, 5150, Warhorse, KC Navarro, King Mo, Sea Stars, Alicia Atout, and more.