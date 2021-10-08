Next Wednesday, on the series finale of MLW Fusion: Alpha, the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament open-round matches will commence with Tom Lawlor taking on Davey Richards.

This will be Richards’ first time competing in this event, while it’ll be Lawlor’s second. Lawlor won the overall tourney last year against Low Ki.

The other opening-round matches include:

* TJP vs. Alex Shelley

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross

Additionally, King Muertes is scheduled for action. His opponent has not been revealed as of this post.

– Tonight, on MLW Fightland, it was reported that MLW Fusion will return its weekly broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25.

Their next set of tapings will occur on Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It was announced that the self-proclaimed IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will make his MLW debut there.