Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is set to make his MLW debut later this fall. This was reported tonight on MLW Fightland.

The leader of the United Empire has been making rounds since being medically cleared from a neck injury, which was first reported in May. He made his return at NJPW Resurgence in August, where he proclaimed himself as the “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion despite having to relinquish it.

Ospreay has opted out from working this year’s G1 Climax tournament in Japan and instead decided to focus on New Japan Strong here in the United States. He has two matches coming up next weekend where he and TJP will team up against Ren Narita and Clark Connors next Saturday (10/16). Then, on Sunday (10/17), he’ll be in singles action against Alex Zayne.

Currently, Ospreay is the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion of Revolution Pro Wrestling. Earlier this year, it was noted that MLW selected RevPro and Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling as part of their Championship Committee. It’ll be interesting to find out if RevPro wanted Ospreay to represent their brand and their half of the current

deal with MLW.

Ospreay will be part of MLW’s next tapings on Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.