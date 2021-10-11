Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced a new match for this week’s episode.

The match set is Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey.

As noted in the October 7 edition of Impact Wrestling, Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) & Chris Sabin.

On Saturday was Impact’s special, Knockouts Knockdown. Results for the show are available here.

Impact’s next event, Bound For Glory is October 23. Impact World Champion Christian Cage will be defending the title against Josh Alexander at the pay-per-view.

Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST.

Below is the announced card so far:

* Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin