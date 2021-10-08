Earlier today, the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament opening-round brackets were announced for this Saturday. The winner will receive a future shot at facing Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

Additionally, it was mentioned on tonight’s show that Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent. After their wild brawl last week, Gail Kim is allowing Purrazzo and Mickie James to choose their opponents in a Pick Your Poison stipulation. Later in the month, Purrazzo has a date with James for the title. The Virtuosa is currently in her second reign. Her last title defense came at NWA EmPowerrr against Melina.

Also, Savannah Evans, Jordynne Grace, Alisha and Kimber Lee will clash in the Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball Match.

Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent (picked by Mickie James)

Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Opening-Round Matches:

Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)

Monster’s Ball Match:

Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha vs. Kimber Lee

Knockouts Knockdown will be available to watch on Impact Plus and IMPACT Ultimate Insiders YouTube page this Saturday at 8 pm ET.