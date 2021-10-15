Death match legend Nick Mondo joined Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman for Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about the upcoming Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage Death Match at GCW Fight Club. Mondo first talked about Moxley, and the difference he’s seen in him since Moxley departed WWE back in 2019.

“I think he’s just so much more comfortable,” Mondo said. “He was doing I believe more than 250 shows a year at one point, averaging like five a week. So he said to me one time ‘obviously you get beat up, but the toughest part is being in a seated position all the time, whether you’re in a vehicle or on a plan. Just think of the travel. Ugh. It’s just brutal. Most of your life is just in a seated position, you know?’ So he has a lot more freedom. If he wants to say something on the mic, he can say it. And I mean, if he wants to show up at an indie show and wrestle Nick Gage in a legitimate death match, he can do it.

“So just being able to choose, there is a line that I use in the edit and he just said ‘I spent a lot of years just not getting what I want. Just not getting satisfaction and just not getting to choose. And this is what I want. I can choose it and this is what I’m going after.’ I think he’s just living it up. A lot of guys aren’t going to want to do death matches like this on a regular basis, and I certainly don’t blame Moxley. But it is a rush, if you can pop in there and experience it and go back. I can see how he’s excited about this.”

Mondo then got to talking about the upcoming match, which he helped promote by filming the countdown special GCW released last week. Having been retired from wrestling since 2003, Mondo admitted wrestling didn’t excite him these days. Despite that, the Gage-Moxley match has gotten his full attention.

“I’ve been working with Jon Moxley for a few years now, doing videos for him,” Mondo said. “I was at the David Arquette match when Nick Gage wrestled David Arquette in Los Angeles in 2018. Time flies. I guess that was almost three years ago. I said to Nick ‘there are few guys who I’m just itching to work with to make something with’ and I said ‘you’re one of them.’ And he said ‘please man, anything you want to do. If you want to cover my past in prison, let’s do it.’ So this was our chance. When those two first faced off, Moxley and Gage, I think it was March of this year, I didn’t know that was going to happen. Truth be told, I don’t get that excited about wrestling these days. But GCW has really been capturing my interest.

“When that faceoff happened, my jaw dropped. I am so excited for this match. I knew their history and immediately, I started talking like ‘okay, this is the one. We need to make something for this.’ Jon was on board, Gage was on board, and I talked to Brett (Lauderdale). And he was like ‘yeah okay, it’s a little early, it’s a little early.’ And then I was out in June for the Death Match Hall of Fame, and the discussions started picking up again. So yeah. This is a very exciting match. Guys who have been around a long time, but I would say they’re both peaking in their ability to just present themselves in the ring and to bring their whole gimmicks together with confidence and with identity. So this a moment in time where it’s very exciting.”

Mondo also took the time to put over Gage and his work over the past year. He also believes Gage has begun to think more long term about his career, as opposed to his usual short term mindset.

“He is intense and he brings a frightening aspect to the ring,” Mondo said. “But I was actually quite relieved and refreshed talking to him. I had a few hours to talk to him, and just seeing where his head is at, if you can believe it, I think he’s actually in a really good place right now. And he’s been careful to set up his business plan for his future and everything. The Dark Side of the Ring, I think it ended with him saying ‘I’m probably going to die soon’ and stuff like that. But I feel like some of that was brought out of him. And we all have good days and bad days, but he’s thinking longer term, and he’s smart. But still, you better be ready when you get in the ring with him, because he’s going to bring it, you know?”

