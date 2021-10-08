AEW star Abadon took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she has gone through an impressive physical transformation since last year.

As seen in the before-and-after photos below, Abadon has lost nearly 30 pounds since May of 2020. Abadon specified the dates the two photos were taken on along with her exact weight.

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes and Colt Cabana congratulated Abadon for putting in the work.

Abadon was last seen on AEW Dynamite during the New Year’s Smash episode on January 6 earlier this year. Since then, she has been a constant fixture on AEW’s YouTube shows Dark and Dark: Elevation.

AEW announced this week that the TBS Championship will be a secondary title in the women’s division. The inaugural champion will be crowned through a tournament. As seen in the tweet below, Abadon has thrown her name into the mix and expects to make an impact during the tourney.

Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.

Image on the right: October 7th 2021 weight 135. pic.twitter.com/HeFMXxDR7G — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) October 7, 2021

Did that work! — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 7, 2021

You look great either way

(But good job!) — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) October 7, 2021