The current AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, has shown that he is a man of many faces. Kenny has sported full beards, a clean shaven face, and most recently, a Harley Race-esque moustache that connected to his sideburns.

The latter look is something Omega seems to have put on the shelf, at least for now. As seen in the image below, Kenny appeared in an interview yesterday with his familiar shaved face.

Omega, the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, has had an impressive year. He was even ranked as #1 on the PWI Top 500 above someone who has arguably had an equally great year – Roman Reigns, something Kenny has personally acknowledged.

His next scheduled AEW Title defense will take place at AEW Full Gear against his former tag team partner, “Hangman” Adam Page. This comes after Hangman’s return last week on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, where he was victorious in the Casino Ladder Match and earned the title shot.

You can see the image of Kenny Omega below: