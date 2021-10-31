Wrestling personality Renee Paquette revealed Saturday that her private Instagram account has been hacked.

Renee tweeted that she isn’t able to log back into the IG account where she posts photos of her daughter, Nora. She also called out the “complete and utter loser” who stole pictures of her baby.

Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in. Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser

As noted earlier, Renee and her husband Jon Moxley recently sold their Las Vegas home. As per reports, they sold the property where they had an impromptu wedding back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Moxley has been doing media tours to promote his new autobiography, Mox. Moxley will face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of AEW World Title Eliminator on next week’s Dynamite, with the winner going onto wrestle Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Renee’s tweet can be seen below.