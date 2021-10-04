WWE star Ricochet joined the With Authority! podcast to talk about some wrestling. Known for his incredible high flying ability, Ricochet described his philosophy of always trying to leave the fans with something to rememberhim by whenever he performs.

“Every time that I go out, whether it’s for RAW, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event whatever. Whenever I’m out there, I always try to give the people something that they’ll go home and they’ll remember,” Ricochet said. “Because we don’t get a lot of time when we’re out there. So when I’m out there, I try to use every minute, every second, to try and get the most out of that, and I always try to leave them with something they’re going to remember. I get people all the time, literally all the time, telling me how crazy, how wild it is to watch.”

Though high flying is his staple, Ricochet admitted that outside of the ring, the thought of doing flips doesn’t always appeal to him. He discussed the separation between the Ricochet character and the real life person that is Trevor Mann.

“Trevor Mann really has to separate himself from the Ricochet character,” Ricochet said. “The thought of right now doing a backflip or doing a front roll or doing anything at all sounds horrible and I would never want to do any of that in this moment. But for some reason, when Ricochet, when I step through those ropes, I’m Ricochet. When I come out through the entrance, that’s when I become Ricochet.

“You don’t think about that, you’re just feeding off the energy of the fans. You’re feeding off of your adrenaline, you’re feeding off all that stuff. I started doing rolls and flips and stuff when I was five, six years old. So that part, I’ve just been doing it for so long, it’s kind of second nature to me. But it really is something that I have to kind of warm up to now, because the thought of doing it now, I guess it’s because I’m getting older.”

With the WWE Draft in full effect, many stars, including Ricochet, are wondering where they will end up next. While Ricochet is unsure about his future brand, he knows he wants to make an impact.

“That’s exactly what I’m here waiting on right now. I haven’t been doing much for the last five weeks,” Ricochet said of where he thinks he’ll end up. “But that’s because I’ve been waiting, biding my time, waiting for the right moment. I’m super excited for the draft. I don’t really have a specific brand I’m hoping to be on. For me it’s just wherever I land, I know in that moment that I’ve got to make an impact, wherever I’m at. People all the time are telling me ‘I want to see you! I want to see you!’ I get that a lot. So I’m just waiting for my opportunity to strike I guess.”

