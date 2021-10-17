WWE’s “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns took some time out of his busy schedule to speak with Bleacher Report about highlights of his current Universal Title reign. For him, the most special moments have occurred during his storyline against his cousin, Jey Uso. Reigns disclosed that a lot of the emotion that carried them through the angle was legitimate.

“I think to me, personally, I think the most special was the stuff I did with my cousin Jey,” he said. “I felt more connected to those two matches and that storyline than I’ve ever felt to anything else, and a lot of those promos and stuff like that and the emotion you could see in it were real. I think we were able to tap into baggage that we’ve had that we may have never spoke about or thought was an issue like common ground, but it was something we were able to dive into.”

Another highlight was when he made history by defeating both Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37 to retain the Universal Championship. He notes how this dominating performance of a star stacking up both men to win the match has never been done before.

“When you hear Paul Heyman go in on it and laying down the history of it being the dominant finish in WrestleMania main event history, nobody’s ever stacked two guys in the main event of WrestleMania, and I did that. For me to be able to say I did that is crazy, but I think that’s just recognition and an accolade alone,” Reigns said.

“The Tribal Chief” also credits his match against Edge at Money In The Bank as one of his favorites, especially because it was the first pay-per-view that saw fans return in full capacity.

“One that’s super special to me as well, outside of the stuff I did with my family because it was so strong with Jey, was the match I had with Edge at Money in the Bank. I believe that was in Fort Worth, the first pay-per-view back. I haven’t watched that match back, so I can’t really detail the energy and if it was as loud as it was in the arena, but in the arena, that crowd was live. The timing and the pacing, I’ve seen some critique it and call it a little slow, but that’s what the heavyweights in main events do.

“I’m not going to go out there and sprint around and do flips for no reason. We were following the actual Money in the Bank ladder match, which is just a spot-fest and crazy stunt fest in its own right. To go in there with Edge–everyone knows what he’s done for this business, the experience and the passion that he brings, to go out there and experience that reaction and that story that was being told out there together, it was phenomenal.”