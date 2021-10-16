In a recent interview with New York Post, SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks was asked why she skipped this year’s SummerSlam.

“There’s no reason,” Banks responded. “I’m not telling you anything. (Laughs). You’re not Oprah. You’re not the WWE Network, you’re not getting me the views. I’m not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much.”

Banks was pulled from her WrestleMania rematch against Bianca Belair at the very last minute, and replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.

When asked about Lynch’s new “Big Time Becks” persona, Banks lavished praise on the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“It’s completely so inspiring,” Banks said of Lynch. “To see her come back looking better than she’s ever looked. And to put out a baby and have a six pack, you know she’s coming for everybody’s throat. It just really makes me what to step up my game because I have no idea what it takes to be a mother on the road. They all inspire me so much that they can just do all of this.”

Lynch and Banks faced off in the main event of this week’s Supersized SmackDown [Full Results Here]. The two women will share the ring with Belair this coming Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

With Lynch and Belair both moving to RAW in a few weeks, Banks plans to regain the SmackDown Women’s Title at Crown Jewel and keep it on the Blue Brand.

“I can’t let Bianca and Becky, two Raw superstars (after the draft) take my hard work, my SmackDown women’s championship to that show,” Banks said. “So I definitely have to make sure that I keep that SmackDown title on ‘Friday Night SmackDown.’ And with Charlotte Flair coming into the mix on SmackDown, it’s definitely going to be a cool little rivalry that we’re gonna have.”