Despite not reclaiming the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for a second time at Crown Jewel, Sasha Banks affirmed what immense honor it was for her to represent the WWE women’s division in Saudi Arabia in her interview on Talking Smack today.

“It didn’t quite go my way, but being in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh was something so special. And it has to be in the top three moments of my career,” Banks revealed with tears in her eyes. “To go out there, and to see those fans… to see those kids, [and] point at them and they’re pointing back at me is so impactful and amazing.

“To be in the ring with two incredible women, who I respect so much, we created so much magic, and we made history. To give so much hope to thousands, to millions of people watching at home, it was something that I’m going to remember the rest of my life. And I’m so honored to be there.”

On Friday’s SmackDown, Banks showed up during Charlotte and Becky Lynch title exchange segment and brawled with Charlotte. It’s expected Banks will be Charlotte’s next contender for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

You can check out Sasha Banks' full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network.