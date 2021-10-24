WWE star Sasha Banks sat down with Bleacher Report to promote WWE Crown Jewel and discuss the current state of the WWE Women’s Division. Banks was asked, even after all her accomplishments, if she still felt pressure to help elevate the division.

“I would say yes and no,” Banks said. “Yes, just because I want to keep the momentum going because I wanted to make sure that if I’m not in the title picture, there are more women in the title picture and there’s two women’s storylines going on at once. I just want more, more, more for the women, and I feel like we’ve been doing that.

“For me, it’s nothing new. I feel the pressure less and less because they believe in me so much that I don’t have to put pressure on myself anymore.”

As far as goals for the division, Banks want to continue to knock down doors, much like she has for most of her WWE run. She also didn’t shy away from her belief that the WWE Women’s Division, which just wrapped up its first ever Queen’s Crown tournament, has never been better than it is now in 2021.

“I feel like we’ve been knocking down every door that’s been closed in front of us,” Banks said. “If they keep making more doors, we’re going to keep knocking them down. The WWE women’s division is the best it’s ever been. I think it’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom, and I can’t wait to see what more the future brings, even from NXT 2.0. To see how many women are down there from when I first started, there was only a group of eight and now there’s maybe a group of 30. Just to see the growth from then to now is so beautiful.”