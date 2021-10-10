On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest news of the week. For WWE, the WWE Draft took headlines with various superstars switching brands.

“I’ve been seeing and reading some sh*t, and it seems now, as opposed to in the past, the draft and all that stuff was just another gimmick for ratings on the show,” Waltman said. “These networks are really getting behind the show. They’re fighting for f*cking talent on their show, USA / NBCU vs. FOX over who gets the best talent.”

In the world of AEW, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes in response to Rhodes’ lack of aggressiveness towards Malakai Black. Anderson said that Rhodes is the person that when confronted by a carjacker, would simply cower and give his car away. However, Anderson said that he would defend himself and blow the carjacker’s brains out. “Armed Anderson” blew up on the internet to the point where now a t-shirt has been made.

Waltman gave his reaction to the promo.

“He’s talking about someone trying to carjack him. Not just some f*cking dipsh*t coming up to his car door and he’s gonna blow his head off,” Waltman clarified. “He’s talking about someone carjacking him, and he’d said f*ck you, I’m gonna blow your f*cking head off. It’s way different. I’m with him. I’m f*cking with him, and I’ve never owned a gun ever. Arn’s was natural. The Goldberg stuff (saying he will kill Lashley) was a little more forced.”

