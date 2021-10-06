On day two of Impact’s Digital Media Championship Tournament, Crazzy Steve conquered Hernandez to become the second finalist of the competition.

In a fairly clean match, Steve caught Hernandez with a schoolboy pin to pick up the victory.

Crazzy Steve now joins John Skyler in the six-man match to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion on Saturday, October 23, live at Countdown To Glory at 9:30 PM ET.

The single-elimination tourney will resume next Tuesday. Next week’s participants have not been announced yet, as of this report. Stay tuned.