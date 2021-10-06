In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Teil Rhodes talked about why the Rhodes name is so important to her. She explained to hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray that she wants people to remember Dusty not just for who he was in the ring, but the man he was overall.

“I don’t think that it’s more important, but I think that being in the business for so long, there’s versions of Dusty that over time are kind of caricatures or not really who he was as a man,” Rhodes said. “And I think that’s important to me. All the stories and all the Dusty lore that grows, that’s great. But there was also a real complicated, imperfect, but great man that I want people to remember those kinds of things about him. As a father, as a grandfather. That’s important to me.

“I also think for Cody and Dustin, being in the business, sometimes it’s hard to separate that sometimes when you’re always having to talk about dad, Dusty stuff all the time. I also am protective because he kept a lot of secrets. He did not reveal a lot about the business, and he had a reputation of someone that was professional and someone that really cared deeply about the industry. And I want to maintain that.”

Rhodes then talked about her brother, AEW star Cody Rhodes, specifically in terms of whether he was wearing too many hats as claimed by his coach, Arn Anderson. While Rhodes is worried about burnout, she’s also worried about Cody trusting one of their father’s long time enemies.

“Maybe,” Rhodes said. “I think that it’s fair to have those worries. Mine is more I see that kind of same tiredness in him because he doesn’t sleep. He works all the time. It’s more for me worrying about a physical burnout for him. As far as Arn goes, there’s some tension there. We love Arn, but can you trust a Horseman ever? I don’t now.”

Rhodes was also asked about the current relationship between Cody and their half brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, one that has at times been strained in the past. According to her, the two have gotten far closer during their run together in AEW, compared to when they were in WWE.

“They definitely have,” Rhodes said. “When Cody and Dustin were tagging together as Stardust and Goldust there at the end, it’s not a trade secret that they were not getting along. My dad did not want them tagging together anymore. Dustin moved in with us when we were so little, and Dustin, I think was sixteen when Cody was born. And while he did live with us, they weren’t really close until they were forced to work together. And there was a lot of tension at that time.

“But since All In and Dustin really being behind the scenes in the women’s division and coaching in that, they have gotten really close. There’s more of a tenderness there that I think, and I think it was always there because everybody loves Dustin. He’s so kindhearted. But I think that’s been one of the great things about AEW and where they’re at now.”

Later Bully Ray asked Rhodes if Cody was beloved in the same way Dustin is. To the ones that know Cody the best, that is indeed the case.

“Everyone who really knows Cody does love Cody,” Rhodes said. “There’s a lot that’s kind of online and stuff that, for me, you don’t want to overanalyze it because it doesn’t connect to who he is on camera or in real life. I would say Dustin has had more time to settle into that veteran role and it’s more cozy for him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription