Impact’s Digital Media Championship Tournament resumed today with Fallah Bahh besting Sam Beale in their single-elimination bout.

Bahh will now meet John Skyler and Crazzy Steve, who won their scheduled matches last Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Those three mentioned, along with three additional participants (still to be determined), will participate in a six-person match to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion on Saturday, October 23, live at Countdown To Glory at 9:30 PM ET.

Tomorrow, Johnny Swinger and Jordynne Grace will meet as part of Day Four of the tourney. As stated previously, this tournament is an intergender event. Stars from the Knockouts division are also allowed to compete in this program.

Today’s video will be available tomorrow on Impact’s YouTube Channel for those unable to view it exclusively on Impact Plus or Impact’s Member’s Only page.