The big eight-man match with The Elite vs. Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage will open tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s show, and revealed that the eight-man match will kick off the broadcast. Khan said he is trying to present the match without commercials.

“That’s the match I plan to open with, which I am going to do everything in my power to present without commercials,” Khan said. “And since the arrival of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, the lines have been drawn. It’s going to be special.”

As we’ve noted, Khan is promising multiple announcements for tonight’s Dynamite, including one big announcement. You can click here for a possible spoiler on that announcement. Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against the debuting Bobby Fish, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, and the Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Title shot with Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley vs. Matt Hardy vs. Lance Archer vs. a surprise entrant as The Joker. Khan said the card is a perfect representation of what the company is about.

“This entire card is a perfect representation of what AEW is about,” Khan said. “And we’re honored to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the show with the best wrestling fans in the world.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET via this link.