On a recent episode of his podcast Jobbing Out with Glenn Clark and Brandon Linton, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis talked about his Twitter feud with The Young Bucks. He pointed out a key fact about The Bucks taking a shot at him.

“That’s the craziest part is these guys gave me all the juice, and it all came from them sitting there,” Top Dolla said. “I never debuted on SmackDown yet, but they felt the need to talk down on my name like I’m some nobody. That’s not how these rocks.”

Top Dolla later released a diss track on The Young Bucks. Top Dolla revealed what the reaction was from some members of the AEW roster.

“I can tell you that I got my friends from that other company calling me telling me thank you,” Top Dolla revealed. “It ain’t got nothing to do with companies, it’s people, and there’s people that on both sides that bang with me, and there’s people on both sides that bang with other people. That’s just your prerogative, but at the end of the day, everything that I’m doing is to promote my name and my group because once again, I ain’t said nobody names still to this day. That’s the craziest part is they felt the need to come and say my name on their show. How pathetic is that? How you give me a free promo and I gave you none.”

During the Twitter back and forth, The Young Bucks took a shot at NXT. Top Dolla took time to reflect on his time in that company.

“I grew up going to SmackDown to watch The Rock. When I was a kid, this is where I wanted to be, and no disrespect to NXT but I never saw NXT as where I wanted to be,” Top Dolla admitted. “And I think that everyone who’s anyone in this business would agree with that. On NXT, I was given an opportunity to create. No one helped us make Hit Row in any way. We wrote all our promos, we booked all our matches, we did everything ourselves. Nobody had told us how to dress. Nobody told us how to talk. Nobody told us none of that.

“We did it all ourselves, and it was so profound, and different, and unique that four months later, they’re like, we want that on their show. I can never undersell how much I appreciate what happened for me in NXT because there’s a lot of people that don’t get that opportunity. Now I feel like I got that opportunity too because I deserved it, and I feel that each and every day. But not a lot of people get that opportunity. I loved my time in NXT, but it’s money season. We on the big time show. Everything that I’ve done in my life is built up to this point, and this is just the beginning.”

