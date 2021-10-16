– All Elite Wrestling has added two new matches to its Saturday Night Dynamite show.

In singles action, Jon Moxley will square off with Wheeler Yuta. Then in the women’s division, Kiera Hogan will take on Penelope Ford.

As reported last week, The Lucha Brothers will defend their AAA World Tag Team Championship against two of Andrade El Idolo’s close friends. The official bracket for the World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed. Dante Martin will look for redemption against Malakai Black, and Bryan Danielson will do battle with Bobby Fish in what should be a technically sound matchup. Both men won their respective bouts on tonight’s Rampage.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow night:

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford

* AEW Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement