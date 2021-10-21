It appears that now AEW Dynamite will not be airing live on the west coast affecting those in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. This is because of the NHL schedule and their block on TNT on Wednesdays.

This update was reported on by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dynamite will now air from 10 – 12 pm PST and 11 – 1 pm MT.

The changes are expected to affect Dynamite in the ratings. Dynamite this month has been forced to move to Saturday’s due to the NHL as well.

It was originally reported that Dynamite will air live on the west coast starting on Oct. 27. It is still unknown how things will change once AEW programming moves to TBS.