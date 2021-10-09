New Japan star Will Ospreay gave an exclusive interview to SES Scoops earlier this week, where he addressed being challenged by several top AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, among others. Ospreay is open to taking on any of them, in his own way of course.

“I would still love that match with CM Punk,” Ospreay said. “He’s the one that called me out. He said ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay.’ Bryan Danielson, he said ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay’ and I get it. Kenny Omega wants to wrestle Will Ospreay. Take a ticket and I’ll get to you when I get to you guys. They called me out. Sammy Guevara, he’s another one that called me out.

“There’s a list that goes on and on and on. They all call me out and there’s a reason why. Because when Big Match Billy is in town, their stock goes up. Everyone that wrestles me, and you can’t deny it, every single person that wrestles me ups their game because they know they’re going to be in the ring with one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. So, I completely understand it.”

Ospreay made clear that any one that wants to challenge him just has to ask. Ultimately though he believes none will take him up on the offer, because they know he’ll embarrass them.

“If you guys really want it that bad, you know what to do,” Ospreay stated. “You just got to call my number and I’ll show up. I’ll show up. But 9 times out of 10, these guys don’t want me to show up. Because A, I’ll embarrass them. I’ll embarrass them. Guys like Bryan Danielson made a living being one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if I showed up, he would not last in the ring with me.

“Kenny Omega was THE guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He left. I took over. Nobody could compete with me in 2019. If I got in the ring with him, I’d embarrass him. CM Punk called me out when he wasn’t a wrestler. So in that case, he was keeping an eye on me the entire time, looking at me and thinking I’m a challenge, and damn right, I’m a challenge. I’m THE challenge. So, if those guys want it, I’m ready. But you guys hit me up. I didn’t hit none of you guys up.”

Ospreay delved further into Punk, who has often talked about wrestling Ospreay prior to his return to wrestling this year. Ospreay questioned why Punk still referred to himself as the Best in the World all these years later.

“Is he though? He says he’s the best wrestler in the world. When was he saying that, 2011?” Ospreay asked rhetorically. “Was he the best in the world, or was he the best of the bad bunch? Maybe you were the best at that time. Are you the best now? No. You’re nowhere near Will Ospreay’s level. So step up, brother. I’m ready for you.”