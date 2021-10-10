The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) are making their way to Impact Wrestling.

Just as tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown was closing, it was revealed in a video (below) that Lee and McKay are to arrive at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23.

Formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, both women were let go from WWE during its second massive round of budget cuts in April of this year. Following their release, both women expressed how they wanted to remain a tag team no matter where they ended up. Impact Wrestling will be their first promotional appearance since being let go.

As of this report, it’s unclear if The IInspiration will officially sign with the company. More of those details will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

– Speaking of ex-WWE stars, Mercedes Martinez secured a future Knockouts Championship title shot after winning the entire Knockouts Knockdown Tournament tonight.

Martinez defeated Brandi Lauren in the opening round, Rachael Ellering in the semifinals, and Tasha Steez at the finals.

She’ll receive her title opportunity after Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James battle for the championship at Bound For Glory in two weeks.