As we’ve noted, Brock Lesnar was issued a hefty fine of $1 million on tonight’s SmackDown by Adam Pearce.

A week after suspending The Beast for attacking WWE camera crew and officials, Pearce issued a statement from WWE HQ to announce Lesnar’s fine.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, reacted live to the fine issued by Pearce. Bully made light of the situation and joked how $1 million is Lesnar’s one night’s pay.

Bully tweeted:

So…one nights pay. 🤣

Following his WWE comeback at SummerSlam earlier this year, a report noted that Lesnar’s contract is believed to be for “roughly a year and a half,” and should carry him through early 2023. Another report noted that the contract is for at least 8 matches, but the terms are open to change with further negotiations. There were no details provided of the remuneration for per TV appearance or match.

Bully’s tweet can be seen below.