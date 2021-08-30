Brock Lesnar made his surprise return at SummerSlam where he confronted Roman Reigns and beat down John Cena after his Universal Title challenge. However, Lesnar did not appear as expected at the North Little Rock, AR episode of SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar has signed on for 8-12 dates for the remainder of his contract. This does not include TV appearances and only concerns matches.

It has been reported that Lesnar has signed a contract until 2023. Also, despite making his return at SummerSlam, Lesnar will not be Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Title but will instead be Finn Balor on the next episode of SmackDown.

It is possible that something could happen during the Balor and Reigns match that would necessitate a rematch at Extreme Rules. This would save the Lesnar – Reigns match for either Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

It is also possible the Lesnar – Reigns storyline could be a slow build towards WrestleMania. WWE reportedly had plans for two different Reigns WrestleMania matches with Lesnar and The Rock. The Lesnar return was also a last-minute deal in response to CM Punk’s return at AEW Rampage.

