Rey Mysterio was advertised for last night’s WWE Supershow in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but wasn’t able to make the show.

Mysterio was pulled for an undisclosed medical reason, according to Fightful Select. He was scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event.

Reigns ended up teaming with WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a loss against Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Cesaro.

On night one of the WWE Draft, Mysterio, and his son Dominik, were both drafted from SmackDown to RAW.

The report also noted Rey was briefly at the site of Friday’s SmackDown. No word yet on long he’ll be out for.