Recently signed AEW star Adam Cole has taken to social media to remind fans that he always ends up becoming “the guy” regardless of where he’s signed. This post from Cole was made just hours after Tony Khan, also using the Twitter platform, responded to criticism about the way Cole has been booked in AEW.

“It’s false equivalence, Will,” Tony wrote. “They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?”

“No matter where I’ve gone…no matter how long it takes…I’ve always become ‘the guy.’ Always. #AdamColeBayBay #Boom #SuperKliq @AEW,” Cole posted hours later.

Adam Cole has been working with The Elite for the majority of his run with AEW, teaming with The Young Bucks to form the subgroup SuperKliq in numerous matches. There seemed to be a bit of tension between Cole and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega when Omega was telling the stable to hold AEW down while he was away recovering from injuries. This may ultimately lead to a rivalry between the two stars upon Kenny’s return to the ring.

This past Friday on Rampage, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish defeated Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team bout. Since arriving in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September, Cole has remained undefeated in singles action in AEW.

As Adam Cole noted, he has been a top Champion in numerous different organizations before signing with AEW, including the PWG World Champion, the ROH World Champion on three separate occasions, and the NXT World Champion. Cole also won a staggering seven NXT end of the year awards during his time there, including the “male competitor of the year” in 2019 and 2020 consecutively.

