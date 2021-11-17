AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is the post-Full Gear episode the will feature the fallout from this past weekend’s PPV.

The newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page declared today to be “National Cowboy S*** Day.” After defeating Kenny Omega, Page plans on celebrating his big victory tonight.

The TBS Title Tournament continues with Nyla Rose taking on Hikaru Shida in the quarterfinals. The two met over the weekend in tag action on The Buy In. Shida and Thunder Rosa picked up the victory over Rose and Jamie Hayter.

After making his debut at Full Gear, Jay Lethal made the big announcement of his signing with AEW. He quickly challenged AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to a match this week. Guevara came out to the stage and immediately accepted the former ROH World Champion’s challenge.

Another wrestler makes his debut as NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii teams up with Orange Cassidy against The Butcher and The Blade. As noted, Best Friends were officially made members of the NJPW stable, CHAOS, last week. After an attack by H.F.O., Cassidy needed to pick a tag partner for tonight’s bout. He decided to take some from his new stable.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage. Below is the current lineup:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* Jay Lethal debuts vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara with the title on the line

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii in his AEW debut

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW World Champion Hangman Page to celebrate on “National Cowboy S*** Day”