Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 403,000 viewers in the fast nationals, according to Andrew Zarian.

This was down 28 percent from last week’s fast nationals for AEW Rampage. The show drew 223,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. This was also down 22 percent from last week.

Finals numbers will be out early next week.

Friday’s AEW Rampage featured Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia; Orange Cassidy/Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole/Bobby Fish. Also, Riho went up against AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in a Black Friday Deal Match. If Riho won, she’d earn a future title match. You can check out the results here.

AEW has already announced a number of matches for next week’s Dynamite and Rampage.

As noted, Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.968 million viewers in the overnight ratings. The first hour drew 1.872 million viewers and hour two rose to 2.063 million viewers.

WWE SmackDown also brought in an average of 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.