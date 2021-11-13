The fast national ratings for yesterday’s AEW Rampage drew 480,000 viewers, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast.

This is down 13.7% from last week’s show, which averaged 556,000 viewers in the fast nationals. Typically, these numbers are 3%-7% higher when the final ratings come out on Monday.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew 232,000 viewers. This was down 13.1% from last week’s 267,00 viewers in the fast nationals. Friday’s AEW Rampage was the go-home show for tonight’s Full Gear PPV in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AEW Rampage featured Jungle Boy taking on Bobby Fish, Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett, and Dante Martin facing Ariya Daivari. A Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy headlined the show.

As noted earlier today, WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.999 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.059 million viewers and hour two dropped to 1.938 million viewers. This was up slightly from the previous week’s overnight ratings. WWE SmackDown also drew an average of a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo