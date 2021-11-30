Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 431,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 22.48% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 556,000 viewers, and up 6.95% from the Fast National audience released on Saturday morning, which was 403,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 18.18% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.18 rating represents 238,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.78% from the 286,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #17 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is equal with last week’s #17 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #71 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #66 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the lowest viewership in show history, and the second-lowest key demo rating in show history, behind the October 8 episode. Friday’s viewership was down 22.48% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 18.18% from the previous week.

The college basketball game between Duke and Gonzaga on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.82 key demo rating, drawing 2.793 million viewers. An Unexpected Christmas on The Hallmark Channel topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.917 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 key demo rating.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.428 million viewers. The Grinch also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.58 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available – Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta, the Black Friday Deal Match with Riho facing AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker to earn a future title shot, plus Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: