Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 556,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.96% from last week’s live Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage, which drew 515,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 10% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.22 rating represents 286,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.75% from the 263,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #17 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #63 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the fourth-lowest viewership since the show began airing. The episode tied with other episodes for the third-lowest key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was up 7.96% from the previous week, while the key demo rating up 10% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 key demo rating, drawing 1.735 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.323 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 key demo rating.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.411 million viewers. 20/20 also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.02 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available – Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn, Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, plus Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: