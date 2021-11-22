AEW’s Darby Allin recently caught up with Bleacher Report to talk about some of the highs and lows he’s experienced during his time in AEW.

Arguably Darby’s biggest match so far in AEW was his All Out pay-per-view match against a returning CM Punk. Despite coming up short in being able to secure the victory, some in the pro wrestling world including Tony Schiavone, believe this match ultimately elevated Darby as a performer.

Both outside of the ring and inside it, Darby is admittedly a fan of “the best in the world” because of how he carries himself.

“I like the way he doesn’t talk to a lot of people because I don’t either,” Darby Allin explained. “I like letting little people into your personal space. It’s very important.”

Newly signed AEW stars like Bryan Danielson and Jay Lethal were quickly thrust into programs with the AEW World Champion and TNT Champion respectively. Bryan is set to compete for the AEW World Title in the near future, and Lethal just barely came up short in obtaining the TNT title against Sammy Guevara on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Though some may find this intimidating or unfair as a homegrown AEW talent, Darby is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He sees new competition as new opportunities, and if those stars arriving push you down and out of the spotlight, he thinks that’s more of a personal challenge.

“I feel great about it. It should make you want to step up and improve your game.” Darby stated. “If you’re not willing to step up, your game isn’t on point then.”

Darby returned to action this past Friday night on AEW Rampage where he defeated Billy Gunn in a singles match. There’s no word yet on who will step in the ring next with the reckless daredevil.