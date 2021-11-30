In an appearance on Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha, AEW star Jake Hager was asked about the possibly one of one day doing the MMA-styled wrestling event Bloodsport. While he’s open to the idea of that style of wrestling, Jake Hager revealed he would never work Bloodsport, on account of his heat with Bloodsport promoter, Josh Barnett.

“I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking,” Hager said. “Getting punched just sucks, it just does. I would definitely want to dabble in that, but if you’re talking about a certain guy’s promotion, I’m not working with that guy. Desperation is a stinky cologne Renee, and everyone wants to be a pro wrestler.”

When asked what caused the heat between the two, Jake Hager had no answer. He also made it clear he had no plans on resolving the dispute between him and Barnett any time soon.

“I don’t know,” Hager answered when asked for the root cause of his heat with Barnett. “Some old man with a walking stick started coming at me on Twitter, and I kicked the stick out from underneath him and kept on walking.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription