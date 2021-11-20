AEW’s special event, “Winter Is Coming,” will return on Wednesday, December 15, at Garland, Texas. The announcement was made during tonight’s episode of Rampage.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after this was reported to note that information on the Owen Hart Cup Tournament’s format/schedule will be revealed at this event.

He stated:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including [a] schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup!”

At last year’s debut of “Winter Is Coming,” Sting made his official AEW debut, and Kenny Omega snatched the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. His reign ended at last Saturday’s Full Gear against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Omega currently holds the rank as the longest-reigning champion in company history at 346 days.

Matches for “Winter Is Coming” will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.