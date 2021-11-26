Alex Kane is the new MLW National Openweight Champion after defeating Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Shelley, and the returning ACH in a five-way Ladder Match for the vacant title on yesterday’s episode of Fusion. This is his first run with the championship.

Kane’s victory came when he put Shelley in a sleeper’s hold. Shelley was trying to capitalize on the moment once Zenshi sent Reed off the top of the ladder with a headscissors. After he took out Shelley, Kane climbed the ladder and unclasped the hook to win the title.

The former National Openweight Champion, Alex Hammerstone, relinquished the title one week after capturing the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu at Fightland last month. Hammerstone was the inaugural Openweight Champion from June 1, 2019 – October 13, 2021.

Alex Kane officially joined MLW in May as part of its open draft rounds this past summer. The company selected him during the second-round picks.