Andrade El Idolo has apparently unfollowed WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram.

The couple has been together since 2019. In January of 2020, they were engaged to be married after Andrade proposed on New Year’s Eve. No word on if they went through some kind of a break-up in the past few weeks or something something else completely unrelated.

For Charlotte, she’s currently following Andrade El Idolo on Instagram, but not on Twitter.

Andrade is signed with AEW, appearing at this month’s Full Gear alongside Malakai Black against Cody Rhodes and PAC. Charlotte wrestled at last night’s WWE Survivor Series in a tense feud with Becky Lynch. Thanks to a little help from the ropes, Lynch got the pinfall victory over her rival and former friend.

The last time Andrade’s IG featured a photo of her was in early September. Charlotte wished Andrade a Happy Brithday with a lengthy post on November 3.

“Feliz cumpleaños mi amor,” Charlotte wrote. “This time three years ago you came into my life and forever changed it. I can’t help but get butterflies thinking of all those first adventures we had together! I still get those same butterflies every time I fly home from a few days on the road and getting to kiss you for the first time! I have watched you grow as a man and have loved every second by your side. You continue to teach me the little things in life that matter most but also to watch you chase your dreams and make the hard decisions that are sometimes scary.

“You make me so proud. You have come so far and it is only the beginning. The last year was a blessing in disguise for our schedule. I will never take for granted being able to have so much time with you. Date nights and all Keep shining papi and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you but most importantly I hope all your wishes come true! I love you as big as the sky.”

