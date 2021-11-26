Tonight’s AEW Rampage will feature a Black Friday Deal match with Riho taking on AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the chance to earn a future title shot.

The match was made during this week’s AEW Dynamite, and named by AEW President Tony Khan, after it was acknowledged that Riho was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. That match was won by the debuting Ruby Soho, who later unsuccessfully challenged Baker at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22.

In an update, it was just reported by Fightful Select that Riho was disappointed and emotional backstage at the All Out pay-per-view in September over how she was eliminated from the Battle Royale, despite not going over the top rope.

It appears there was no heat on anyone for the botched All Out spot, but AEW officials decided to make the best of it and turn it into this storyline between Riho and Baker.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers. The episode will also feature Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, plus Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.