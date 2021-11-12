On the 3-year anniversary of the infamous punch from Nia Jax that broke Becky Lynch’s nose, the RAW Women’s Champion posted the “bloody becky” photo on her Twitter account. After Lynch had to withdraw from her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018 her opponent at this year’s Survivor Series, Charlotte, took her place.

This post is conveniently coming off the heels of Becky Lynch’s interview with SI Media about her relationship with Charlotte where Lynch stated the two don’t talk anymore. Lynch mentioned how the locker room needs a hero and she’s okay being that hero in this situation. As far as on Charlotte’s side, It’s been reported that she wasn’t a fan of being called “plastic” in a promo a couple years ago by Lynch and things have been tense ever since.

Although there appears to be real-life heat, the two are set to face off at Survivor Series just nine days from now. The only appearance both have made in the same ring recently came on an episode of SmackDown following the WWE Draft where the two traded championships.

The now infamous segment became controversial when Charlotte threw Becky’s SmackDown Women’s Championship to the ring mat. This caused Vince McMahon to be very upset when the angle went over wrong. The segment was also pulled from WWE’s YouTube channel.

It’s unclear how this may play into their match or the build for it but regardless, we’re sure in for a treat between the two all-time great female wrestlers.

You can see the “Bloody Becky” tweet here: