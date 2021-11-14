At Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods became the new King of the Ring, and Big E shared a backstage moment that occurred with his New Day partner when congratulating him. The WWE Champion competed against Drew McIntyre straight after, and he told The Metro about the private moment he shared with Woods in the Gorilla Position.

“We’ve been so busy and just all over the place. I will say that I’m so glad it worked out that my match was right after his in Riyadh,” he said. “When he came through the curtain, I was the first person there, and getting to hug him and just tell him how proud I am of him was just such a beautiful moment.”

Woods becoming the King of the Ring is something that he has actively pushed to happen for a long time. He has been very passionate about it, and that is something that Big E spoke about, with the WWE Champion being pleased to see his friend living his dream.

“This man has wanted this for so long. He’s been tweeting about it. He’s been talking about it for years and years. I’m so grateful that he’s getting to live out this dream,” Big E said. “He’s a guy that’s been told ‘no’ so often, has been thought of as the little brother, and he’s so incredibly talented and has been for so long.”

Since winning the competition, Woods has gained his own theme music and has been feuding against The Bloodline. He will be competing at Survivor Series in the traditional five vs. five elimination match, representing Team SmackDown.