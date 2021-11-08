Multi-time tag team champion Bobby Fish was recently on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Fish made his AEW debut against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, and Fish recalled when he got the call to make his AEW debut.

“It kind of came together out of nowhere,” Fish admitted. “Tony and I had a conversation, and I was excited to see what Sammy did in that match with Miro. And then I knew the anniversary was coming up, and Sammy is a young guy, ton of momentum, ton of talent, ton of potential. I mean, all these things just pique my interest. TNT Title, what more could you ask for?”

On the night of his AEW debut, Fish officially became a member of the AEW roster. He spoke on what was it that AEW President Tony Khan said to him that sold him on AEW.

“Probably the fact that I didn’t feel like he was trying to sell it to me,” Fish said. “He has such confidence, and he’s such a fan of wrestling. And you can feel that in the conversation. He’s excited, he’s motivated, he’s in a hurry. It was infectious. I had heard good things prior to the conversation, but it was all of those things that I was expecting or suspecting just seem to be there, and it was quick, but it was genuine. And I think that was probably what sealed it for me was just like, man, I don’t think this guy’s bs-ing, and if he is, he’s one of the world’s greatest bs-ers, and there’s value in that too.”

Fish is a veteran of nearly 20 years in the pro wrestling business. He commented on the idea of becoming a coach or a producer in AEW.

“I’m interested in anything that AEW might be interested in me for,” Fish stated. “If there’s something that maybe I don’t necessarily see for myself that they see, I’m open to any and all suggestions. I do see coaching, or producing, or something in the future, if that possibility presents itself. I’m certainly open to it. I think that that’s an opportunity that excites me as well. We got so much young talent here. I think the progression in and of itself is exciting to me, to be able to pass on some of what I learned that I haven’t forgotten.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.