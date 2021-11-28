Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend.

The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter.

Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed the popular stable. Labeled as the “second son,” Rowan joined Wyatt in NXT in December of 2012. Once the group moved to the main roster, Braun Strowman eventually joined in August of 2015.

“Nice to reunite with @adamscherr99 at @wrestlecade,” Rowan wrote.

Erick Rowan was released in April of 2020 by WWE and has since worked for numerous indie promotions, along with making an appearance in AEW for the Brodie Lee Tribute. Last month, he also appeared on the syndicated comedy trivia show, You Bet Your Life, hosted by Jay Leno.

Braun Strowman departed from WWE this past June. Despite plenty of interest, he has yet to sign with another promotion, citing he’s looking for “a chance to breathe and live.”

“Every three-letter word corporation out there has made me an offer, talked to me about what I want to do moving forward,” Strowman said in an interview last month. “And I said ‘first and foremost, I have something that I want to do.’ One was this. Two was just having a chance to breathe and live.

“Like I said, I was unbelievably blessed for my time with WWE, but it was very time-consuming. I went, in five years, I saw my parents eight times. I missed people’s funerals, I missed weddings, I missed births, I missed Christmas, I missed Thanksgiving. The time was amazing, don’t get me wrong. But I’m still a human being, and I have needs when it comes to comfort. I’m very close with my parents, I’m very close with my family and my friends.”